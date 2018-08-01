Image copyright Crannagh Activity Centre Image caption Rob Skelly, owner of The Edge Watersports and Seamus Carey, owner of Crannagh Activity Centre

Twelve new jobs have been created at a water park in Coleraine, County Londonderry.

Crannagh Activity Centre and The Edge Watersports have received an investment of £25,000 and have created both full-time and part-time jobs.

The investment allows for an expansion of the existing water park located on the banks of the River Bann between Coleraine and Portstewart.

Staff numbers have increased from 20 to 32, 25 full-time and seven part-time.

'Exciting'

Activities at the centre include waterskiing, wakeboarding, banana boating, kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding.

The owner of Crannagh Activity Centre, Rob Skelly, said: "This is exciting for us.

"We have added even more obstacles and slides to the water park and reconfigured the existing layout, increasing the size by 40% to 2,500 square metres.

"We now have the potential to increase our number of visitors."