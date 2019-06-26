Ivan Cooper: Northern Ireland Civil rights leader dies
- 26 June 2019
One of Northern Ireland's best-known civil rights leaders, Ivan Cooper, has died aged 75.
Mr Cooper was one of the leaders of the civil rights march in Londonderry that ended in 13 people being shot dead on Bloody Sunday.
He was a founding member of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) and played a major role in the Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association.
He retired from active politics in 1983.
More to follow.