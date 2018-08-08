Image copyright Aine O'Donnell Image caption Henry Cunningham was travelling home on the M2 when UVF gunmen opened fire on the van from a motorway bridge.

The family of a County Donegal teenager murdered by loyalists 45 years ago have withdrawn an application for a fresh inquest into his death.

Henry Cunningham, 16, from Carndonagh, was killed on 9 August 1973 when UVF gunmen ambushed the van he was in.

Henry's brother Robert said that the family's attempts to secure a new inquest are "futile".

In 2008, an Historical Enquiries Team (HET) report said that one of the guns used was stolen from a UDR base.

Henry had been travelling home from work in Belfast when UVF gunmen opened fire on the van from a motorway bridge.

His older brother Herbert, who was driving, was injured, while brother Robert, was unhurt.

Image caption Robert and Herbert Cunningham were also injured in the attack

Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, Robert Cunningham said after many years of lobbying the Northern Ireland Assembly and the Irish government, the family have come to realise they "aren't getting anywhere".

He said the Cunningham family "feel very, very let down" by the governments on both sides of the Irish border.

"We feel we have reached the end of the road," he said.

"We have been around everyone and everywhere and we are not the only family. There should have been a proper inquest into Henry's death but we realise now that is never going to happen," he said.

An inquest into Henry's death was held three weeks after he was killed. It returned an open verdict.

'Shameful day'

No one has ever been prosecuted for his murder.

Mr Cunningham said the initial inquest should never have happened because a proper investigation into his brother's killing was not carried out.

The effort to secure a fresh inquest had taken its toll on the family, he added.

"The way the authorities looked at it at the time was probably that we were from Donegal and we didn't know any better at the time," he said.

Paul O'Connor, from the Pat Finucane Centre, said as funding for fresh legacy inquests was not being made available, he could understand the Cunningham family's decision.

"The family do not want to wait anymore for something that is not going to happen," he said.

"If we are to be honest, there is a legal duty on the British government to ensure that inquests are properly funded as the Lord Chief Justice has demanded.

"Today represents a shameful day for the justice system," he added.