Image copyright Getty Images

A lucky Euromillions player who won £1m more than two weeks ago has yet to come forward to claim their prize.

The ticket was bought in County Londonderry on 31 July and its Millionaire Maker code was one of two winners in the UK.

The winning code on the ticket is XQPQ 05000 and the winner has until 27 January 2019 to claim the prize.

Camelot is unable to say where exactly the ticket was bought in County Derry.

If no one comes forward with the winning ticket before the deadline then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Millionaire club

Andy Carter, senior winners' advisor at the National Lottery said: "We're desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings.

"This amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody's life.

"We're urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Euromillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding, so that this prize can turn someone into the newest member of the lottery millionaire club.

"Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win."