A male pedestrian has died after being hit by a car.

It is understood the incident happened at around 0200 BST on Saturday on the Foreglen Road near Claudy, County Londonderry.

The road has been closed in both directions on the main route from Derry to Belfast.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone travelling on the road at the time to contact them.

Inspector Peter Duncan said: "We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage of the man walking along the road or of the blue Hyundai involved in the collision."

Local diversions are in place.