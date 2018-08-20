Strathfoyle: Petrol bomb thrown at house
- 20 August 2018
A petrol bomb has been thrown at a house in the Strathfoyle area of Londonderry.
The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in Stradowen Drive.
Occupants of the house were not injured but were left shaken.
Scorch damage was also caused to the back wall of the house. The PSNI is investigating a motive for the attack.