More than 800 Western Health and Social Care Trust employees have received reduced take-home pay due to new pension arrangements.

The workers are among the 60,000 Northern Ireland health service employees whose pension contributions have been subject to a review.

The deductions seen in this month's pay packet have been backdated to April.

On Tuesday the Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland (HSC) apologised for the impact on employees.

A Western Trust spokesperson said it is committed to ensuring staff receive their correct pay.

"We will work with BSO colleagues as a matter of urgency to address this concerning matter for all staff affected," the spokesperson said.

The health and social care Business Services Organisation (BSO), which is responsible for payments, has also apologised.

In April, almost 1000 Western Trust staff were told the review would have an impact on their take home pay

However BSO said that at the time of writing to staff it was not possible to determine to detail the impact on each individual.

A BSO spokesperson said the deductions were the "result of the mandatory pension band review process, which is designed to ensure that employees are paying the right contribution to the pension scheme."

"BSO has conveyed its apologies for any distress caused as a result of this exercise, and will continue to work with Trade Unions and HSC employer organisations, to improve the communications in regard to all issues impacting on employee pay," the spokesperson added.

A total of 829 Western Trust employees received reduced August pay packets to cover increased pension reductions, backdated to April 2018.

A further 143 employees will get a refund due to overpayments.

HSC said that consultation with staff about the changes "fell well short" of what was required.

The Unison trade union has said thousands of workers in Northern Ireland could be affected.