Image caption Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward

A man in his 60s has been shot in the leg in Londonderry.

He was attacked by a group of masked men at a house in the Ballymagraorty area of the city.

The shooting happened at about 23:00 BST on Thursday. He is being treated in hospital for his injuries.

It was one of two shootings in Derry overnight. In a separate incident a shot was fired at a house in the Rossnagalliagh area of the city in the early hours of the morning.

No one was injured.

Sinn Féin councillor Eric McGinley said there can be no justification for the shootings.

"It is very concerning that yet again a small number of individuals have access to weaponry and have used them in such a manner.

"Those responsible need to explain to the community what they are about and what their rationale is for this type of behaviour," he said.

Police say they are investigating both incidents and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.