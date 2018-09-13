Brandywell Stadium to be named after Ryan McBride
Councillors have voted to rename Brandywell Stadium in Londonderry after the late Derry City captain Ryan McBride.
The 27-year-old footballer died suddenly in March last year.
A consultation on the proposal to change the name of the stadium started in April and closed on 1 July.
There were 6,549 valid responses to the public consultation. 71% of the responses were in favour of renaming the stadium in honour of Mr McBride.
The decision to call it the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium will have to be fully ratified by Derry City and Strabane District Council.
The Ryan McBride Foundation was established after the player's death and proposed renaming the stadium in his memory.
Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy said: "Everyone in our city was deeply touched with the untimely death of Ryan.
'Great legacy'
"It had a deep impact on his family, the Brandywell community, the wider city and those connected to Derry City Football Club.
"Ryan's life, on and off the field, has left a great legacy in our city and the club and its players will continue to draw inspiration from him for many years to come.
"It is fitting that Ryan's legacy should live on through the stadium and the club he loved."