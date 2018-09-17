Image copyright PSNI Image caption The incident happened at Ballyarnett about 16:00 BST on Monday

A child has been injured after being knocked down in a hit and run in Londonderry.

The young girl was hit by a silver car on the Ballyarnett Road at about 16:00 BST on Monday.

She was taken to hospital and her injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Police said the car failed to stop after the collision and headed in the direction of Blighs Lane. Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

PSNI Insp Redmond said: "Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and we would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information including dashcam footage to contact police."

The road was closed for a time after the incident.