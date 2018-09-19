Image caption The two men were jailed at Londonderry Crown Court on Wednesday

Two men who assaulted a man in the Strathfoyle area of Londonderry in 2016 have been jailed.

Kenneth Robert Ferguson, 30, from Leafair Gardens was sentenced at Londonderry Crown Court to 12 years.

Sean Johnston, 35, from Flora Gardens in London was sent to jail for 10 years.

They were convicted in May of wounding the 26-year-old victim with intent and of falsely imprisoning him in July 2016.

Ferguson was also convicted of threatening to kill the man and then dumping his body in a wheelie bin.

Johnston was acquitted of a further charge of possessing an offensive weapon.

'Multiple lacerations'

During the assault on the man in a flat Ferguson, who had 35 previous convictions, and Johnston, who had 29 previous convictions, are said to have laughed.

Ferguson used a knife to cut the victim around the head and arms and pressed the knife against the victim's chest and said: "I am going to punch a hole in your heart."

He accepted responsibility for the offences following his convictions, but Johnston has instructed his legal team to appeal against his convictions.

Johnston shouted out "ye ha" as he was led from the dock.

The 2016 incident started when Ferguson accused the victim of having an affair with his girlfriend.

The defendants and the victim were under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time.

During the assault Ferguson and Johnston used a variety of weapons including a bar, a knife and a bat to inflict multiple injuries.

The victim sustained multiple lacerations to his head and arms as well as multiple bruising and cuts. Both his legs were bruised, he had injuries to his chest and a fractured arm.

When police officers went to the scene of the attack in Strathfoyle they noted a strong smell of bleach emanating from the kitchen and living room and that the flat had recently been cleaned.

The victim's blood was found on the kitchen floor, on the outside rear window, on the living room door, on an armchair and on the remains of a mobile phone.

'Merciless beating'

Judge Babington said it took the victim six months to fully recover from the assault and his mental health also suffered as a result of the attack.

He described the assault as a "merciless beating carried out by two cowards".

Both Ferguson and Johnston have been assessed as presenting a high risk of violent re-offending.

As well as being jailed for 12 and 10 years respectively, both will be subject to the requirements of a violent offences prevention order for a period of five years.