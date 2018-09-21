Image copyright PSNI Image caption The incident happened at Yeats Court at about 21:50 BST on Thursday

Two people have been held at gunpoint during an aggravated burglary in Londonderry.

Four masked men, one armed with a gun entered the flat at Yeats Court in the Ballymagroarty area of the city at about 21:50 BST on Thursday, ordering the occupants into the kitchen.

The gang ransacked the property and smashed the windows of the flat.

The occupants were not injured but were left badly shaken.

PSNI Det Sgt Brian Reade said one of the men "was armed with a suspected firearm."

He appealed for anyone with information or who was in the area and may have noticed any suspicious behaviour to come forward.