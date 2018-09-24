Image caption The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2011 and 2014

A music teacher accused of sexually assaulting four primary school girls he was tutoring has gone on trial in Londonderry.

The offences are alleged to have happened between 2011 and 2014 at two schools where Brian Bergin, 60, was employed as a violin teacher.

The girls were aged between nine and 11 during the period of alleged abuse.

Mr Bergin, from Brookhill in the Culmore Road area of Derry, denies eight counts of sexual assault.

Each of the complainants, who have made recorded statements of their allegations, would be giving evidence via video link, a prosecution barrister told the jury of seven women and five men at Londonderry Crown Court.

The defendant tutored pupils in their schools and the four children in this case were pupils at two local primary schools, added the barrister.

When the allegations were made against the defendant in May 2014, he was employed as a violin teacher at a number of schools by the Western Education and Library Board.

The defendant was suspended after the allegations were reported to police.

One of the girls first made her allegations to her school principal, who then contacted the girl's mother.

The girl told police the defendant would put her on his knee, rub her sides, put his arm around her neck and get her to do the splits.

The second complainant alleged the defendant had rubbed her shoulders and sides regularly and also asked her to do the splits.

The third complainant told the police that the defendant hugged her, rubbed her back, asked her to spread her legs wide apart and on one occasion said to her: "Don't leave me."

The fourth complainant told the police that the defendant felt her sides and also made her do the splits.

The prosecutor said the defendant was aware of the code of conduct for music teachers, which advised against unnecessary touching unless it was appropriate in terms of the child's posture while playing a violin.

The defendant attended Magherafelt PSNI station on a voluntary basis on 26 February 2015. He denied all of the allegations.

The prosecution barrister told the jury the defendant did not give any explanation to police for his alleged behaviour.

"His motivation was the sexual touching of each of these children in the manner which he did, which was sexual in nature and that he did it intentionally and not accidentally," the barrister told the jury.

The trial continues.