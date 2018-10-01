Image caption The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2011 and 2014

A music teacher has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting four primary school girls he was tutoring.

Brian Bergin, 60, from Brookhill in the Culmore area of Londonderry, denied all eight charges, which were alleged to have happened between 2011 and 2014.

The defendant was accused of committing a sexual act and breaching a position of trust by indecently touching the girls.

On Monday a jury took less than two hours to find him not guilty.

The trial at Londonderry Crown Court lasted six days.

Earlier in the trial the court was told the four girls, pupils at two local primary schools, claimed Mr Bergin touched them in a manner which made them feel uncomfortable and that he told them to do the splits during the classes.

'Complete fabrication'

One of the complainants alleged the defendant sat her on his knee and put his arm around her neck.

The jury had earlier in the trial heard Mr Bergin describe the girl's claims as a "fabrication".

Asked how he felt about the allegations made against him by his four former pupils, the defendant said: "It is a complete fabrication and I am very upset that those words have been used".

Mr Bergin told the jury of seven women and five men that he was a married man with three children aged 24, 21 and 18.

The court was told the allegations had destroyed the lives of his family.

Mr Bergin, who was employed as a music teacher by the Western Education and Library Board for 30 years, was suspended from his post after the allegations were made against him.

He showed no emotion as the jury foreman told Judge Philip Babington that they found him unanimously not guilty of the eight charges.

Members of the four complainants' families, several of whom had given evidence during the trial, were in court to hear the not guilty verdicts.

Judge Babington told the jurors that such cases were very difficult. He then announced that Mr Bergin could be released.