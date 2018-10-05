Image copyright Getty Images Image caption McCloskey tried to cash two stolen cheques

A man has been jailed for 18 months for what a judge described as a four-week-long one-man crime spree.

Joseph McCloskey, from Maghera in County Londonderry, pleaded guilty to 11 offences including burglary, arson of a £15,000 car and motoring offences.

The 21-year-old was arrested following a high-speed chase after he rammed a police car in a car park in Maghera.

Judge Philip Babington said McCloskey's criminality was a "mystery given his good family background".

Londonderry Crown Court was told McCloskey carried out the arson on the demonstration car at Glenshane Tourist filling station, where he once worked, at the bottom of the Glenshane Pass.

He also tried to cash two stolen cheques, one worth £6,000 and another worth £5,000, at Ulster Bank in Maghera and admitted to twice breaking into his former school, St Patrick's College and stealing items belonging to staff and students.

Fingerprints

His fingerprints were found on a window in the school and on the stolen cheques.

All of the offences took place in a four week period in March and April 2017.

He also broke into a house in the town and stole the family's car.

The car was spotted by a police patrol in a car park and officers blocked the entrance before McCloskey rammed their vehicle and drove off.

After being pursued by officers, McCloskey was eventually caught after he tried to run away from a police road block.

As well as jailing McCloskey, Judge Babington fined him £500 and banned him from driving for two years.