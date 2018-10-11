Image copyright Christchurch Image caption Church leaflets were also set on fire

A Protestant church in the County Donegal town of Buncrana has been forced to close its doors to the public after a spate of vandalism.

In one of three incidents at Christchurch over the past two weeks the letters 'KKK' were written in a Bible.

Church leaflets have also been set on fire, cigarettes stubbed out on the carpet and a harvest display smashed.

Security measures at the property are now being reviewed.

Rev Judy McGaffin said she was "completely in the dark" as to why the church had been vandalised.

"The one thing I am sure of is that this is not a sectarian thing.

"The Church of Ireland makes up about 1% of the wider Buncrana community and we have always been so welcome here.

"In fact that wider community support in the last few days has been amazing," she said.

The church opened its doors daily to allow people to "wander in and out, sit and have a quiet time, explore and connect with God," Rev McGaffin said.

Image copyright Christchurch Image caption The church is now only opening its doors for services of worship

Now it will only open for church services.

"It is sensible to close the doors at this time. If we leave it open it is not just the building at risk, anyone coming in and finding someone doing something could also be at risk," Rev. McGaffin said.

"We are a parish of around 100 parishioners and naturally everyone feels so disappointed that this has happened.

"Churches should not be closed to anyone. It will be lovely when we open the doors again to the public," she added.

The parish is now exploring the cost-effectiveness of revised security measures, including the option of CCTV.