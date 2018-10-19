Image caption Martin John Neeson was jailed at Londonderry Crown Court on Friday

A man, who seriously assaulted two men, leaving one of them brain damaged, has been jailed for 12 years.

Martin John Neeson, of Magowan Park in Derry, caused life-changing injuries to one of his victims when he was on bail for a separate assault.

The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to inflicting multiple injuries on the men in March and August 2016.

At the Crown Court a judge told him had he been convicted after a jury trial he could have faced a life sentence.

His first victim has made a reasonable recovery from his injuries but his second suffered "horrendous" life-changing injuries.

Neeson, who had been assessed as dangerous, carried out the first attack following a drinking binge in a house in Newbuildings on 28 March 2016.

His victim left the house and walked home but Neeson followed him and assaulted him as he lay sleeping on his living room sofa.

A knife was used to inflict multiple lacerations on the man who was found by a neighbour covered in blood. Neeson, who was also covered in his victim's blood, told her his victim could be dead.

'Horrendous violence'

Judge Philip Babington said it was a "sustained attack on a defenceless man in which a knife was used and Neeson made no attempt to obtain assistance for his seriously wounded victim".

In the second attack, five months later, Neeson assaulted a man in a house in Magowan Park. The householder, a woman, dialled 999 and told emergency services the victim was probably dead.

When the police arrived they found the man lying unconscious on the hall floor with a serious head injury. He was bleeding from the nose, mouth and ears.

Neeson told the police he had been raped by his victim as he slept. He said he woke to find the man sexually assaulting him and punched him, causing him to fall down the stairs.

The 36-year-old victim was unconscious on arrival at Altnagelvin Hospital. One of his lungs had collapsed, he had numerous lacerations to his scalp, left ear and left forearm as well as a massive bleed to his brain.

A consultant described his brain injury as "traumatic and life-changing".

He now requires assistance with everyday life.

Judge Babington said in the first case it was clear that the assault was both sustained and repeated with a degree of premeditation in that Neeson had left one house to go to another with the obvious intention of assaulting his victim.

"It is also clear that he used a knife," he told the court.

"In the second case it is again clear that it was a sustained assault carried out in nearly every area of the house and which must have lasted for some time.

"It is also clear that the defendant must have deliberately caused more harm than was necessary in the circumstances of what is known about what occurred that night.

"These have been two incidents of quite horrendous violence perpetrated against two persons, one of whom has been left with life-changing injuries."