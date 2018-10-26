Image caption Police in Londonderry have asked for anyone with information to come forward

An investigation is under way in Londonderry after a man became the victim of a homophobic hate incident.

A group of youths followed and shouted at him as he was was walking his dog in the Ringford Road area on Wednesday.

Police said the incident happened sometime between 21:30 BST and 22:00 BST near a local school.

A spokesperson said it is being treated as a homophobic hate incident and that enquiries are continuing.