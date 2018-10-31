Image copyright Gary McCall Image caption The Ballynameen Bridge in Claudy was one of 650 bridges damaged in the floods

One lane of the Ballynameen Bridge in Claudy, which partially collapsed in floods more than a year ago, has re-opened to traffic after months of repair work.

The bridge was a main link for transport through the County Londonderry village.

A four mile diversion had been in place since its collapse.

The bridge partially collapsed into a swollen River Faughan as record rain fell in the north west in August 2017.

Repair work has cost £800,000.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) apologised for delays in repair work.

One lane of the bridge has been re-opened for traffic.

Some completion works will still be ongoing and it is anticipated that the bridge will reopen to normal two-way traffic before the end of November.

In June, a DfI spokesperson told BBC Radio Foyle that the delay in delivery of the work "is in part due to seasonal constraints on working within a salmanoid river".