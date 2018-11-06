Image copyright Google maps Image caption The incident happened in the Mount Eden area of the town on Tuesday morning

A man has been killed after he was hit by the bin lorry he was working on in Limavady.

The incident happened at 07:30 GMT on Tuesday in the Mount Eden area of the town.

John Winton, 51, was also a local fireman.

Police said Mr Winton "died as a result of injuries he sustained in a collision with the refuse collection vehicle he was working on".

Northern Ireland's Health and Safety Executive said they are aware of the incident and are making enquiries.

'Deep sadness'

A Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council spokesperson said an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.

Mayor Brenda Chivers said: "It is with deep sadness that we learned this morning of the death of a colleague.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with John's family and friends and we offer them our heartfelt sympathies at this time."