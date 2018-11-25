Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gardaí said they are investigating "all circumstances" around the fire in Moville, County Donegal.

A man has been taken to hospital following a fire at a hotel in the County Donegal town of Moville.

It happened at the Caiseal Mara Hotel on Foyle Street at around 04:30 local time on Sunday.

Gardaí (Irish police) said the man, aged in his 50s, was taken to Letterkenny Hospital for treatment.

The hotel has been extensively damaged by the fire, a spokeswoman for An Garda Síochána said.

"Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating all circumstances surrounding a fire that occurred at a hotel on Foyle Street, Moville," the spokeswoman added.

She asked for anyone with information or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area to come forward.

It was announced earlier this month that the hotel will be used as an accommodation centre to house asylum seekers.

Around 100 asylum seekers are due to arrive in Moville in the coming weeks.