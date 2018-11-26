Image copyright Aileen Mellon Image caption The fire broken out in Galliagh Park on Sunday night

A woman and a boy have been rescued from a house fire in Londonderry.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 21:50 GMT on Sunday to say people were trapped inside the house in Galliagh Park.

Group commander Andy Burns said he understands the fire was deliberate and that the PSNI will now carry out an investigation.

"The occupants were very distressed," said Mr Burns.

"There was only one door in and out of the property because this was a ground floor flat.

"The fire was actually blocking their escape route. The advice they were given was to find a room of safety and make themselves known at the window of the property.

"There was a lot of smoke and this fire could have potentially been a lot worse."