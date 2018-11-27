Image caption A police cordon is currently in place in the Waterside

A masked man has fired a shotgun at a van belonging to a 37-year-old community worker in Londonderry.

The incident unfolded in Clooneyville Avenue at 20:00 GMT on Monday night.

Detective constable Richard Donnell said: "The blast struck the rear of the van breaking the window and lodging pellets in the passenger headrest."

The man, who was alone in the van, was uninjured but has been left badly shaken.

'Angry'

"We believe the gunman made his escape on foot along the alleyway that runs down the back of Bonds Street," constable Donnell added.

DUP councillor David Ramsey told BBC Radio Foyle the man works for a local restorative justice project called Resolution North West and that the attack was "attempted murder".

"He crashed the van trying to get away," Mr Ramsey said.

"The headrest was blown off because of the shots. He wouldn't be with us today if he didn't get away quickly.

"He was actually reversing on to the footpath at the side of his house and he saw the gunman stepping out. He had no where to go so he ended up driving into a wall. As he was getting out the shot was fired."

Image caption DUP councillor David Ramsey said people should expect some minor traffic disruption in the Waterside as the police investigation continues

Councillor Ramsey said it is not clear at this stage why the man was targeted.

"This is a man who works in the community," he added. "This is really worrying. It takes brave people to get involved in this type of work.

"He was never under any other kind of threat before. There are a lot of angry people in the Waterside because of this."