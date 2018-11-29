Widow's despair as rings stolen in break-in

Image caption Marie Ewing says the break-in at her Londonderry home is "heartbreaking"

A Londonderry widow has said it felt like thieves who stole six rings in a burglary at her home had taken all she had left of her late husband.

Marie Ewing's husband Roy died in July.

A wedding band, engagement and eternity rings and cash were taken during a break-in at her home in the city's Waterside on 23 November.

A ring holding the birthstones of her children - including that of her baby daughter who died 47 years ago - was also taken.

"She was only 13 days old when she died and I have no memories of her, I have no photograph of her," said Mrs Ewing.

"Now I have nothing left of her because they took it - it is heartbreaking."

'Whole house wrecked'

She said the rings, bought for her by her late husband, "are all I have left of him too".

"I just wish they would leave them on the doorstep or on the street so that someone could pick them up and give them back to me," she added.

Mrs Ewing was at work when her daughter contacted her about the burglary.

She said that she found the "back door was busted open" when she returned home.

"When I went upstairs the whole house was wrecked," she said.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.