Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward

Four men have been arrested following a report of an aggravated burglary in Londonderry.

Two masked men - one armed with a suspected gun - forced their way into a house in Hollymount Park at 06:30 GMT on Sunday.

One of them threatened a woman inside the house before leaving empty-handed.

They left the house and made off in a white car. Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Insp Vince Redmond said: "Officers responded immediately to this report and as a result of their enquiries, located a white Kia Sportage in the Cecilia's Walk area and arrested four men aged 21, 25, 31 and 34 on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

"I would ask anyone who saw a white Kia Sportage in the Hollymount Park area, or being driven between this area and Cecilia's Walk early on Sunday morning or anyone with any information, which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact police."