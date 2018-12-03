Image caption The charges relate to an incident in the Waterside area of Londonderry on Sunday

Four Londonderry men have appeared at the city's magistrates' court in connection with an aggravated burglary.

The charges relate to an incident outside a house in Hollymount Park in Derry on Sunday morning.

The defendants are Wayne Michael Campbell, 34, from Hawthorn Terrace, his brother Gavin John Campbell, 31, from Cecilia's Walk, Nathan Doyle, 21, from Helen Street, and Eamon Kelly, 25, of Ballymagown Avenue.

All four men were remanded in custody.

CCTV footage showed Mr Doyle got out of a car on Craigavon Bridge to help a woman in distress before it continued to the house at Hollymount Park, the judge heard.

'Jumped from window'

A police officer told the court that a masked man armed with an imitation firearm forced his way into the house, which was occupied by a couple and two young children, before demanding drugs.

The man who was in the property shouted at the masked man that he was at the wrong house and shouted "oh my God, there's a gunman" before jumping from an upstairs window.

The court heard that the man feared the house was being attacked by a paramilitary gang.

Two men were seen getting into a white vehicle outside the house, the court heard.

The ownership of a similar vehicle was traced to Mr Campbell, one of the defendants.

When the police arrived at his address, the car was parked outside.

A taxi then arrived at the address and as the defendants Mr Doyle and Mr Kelly were were arrested as they tried to get into it.

The Campbell brothers, who were both in the house, were also arrested.

'Children in house'

Wayne Campbell, who has 37 convictions, is charged with aggravated burglary.

His brother Gavin Campbell is also charged with aggravated burglary and with driving without insurance and while disqualified.

Mr Doyle is charged with aiding and abetting an aggravated burglary and has admitted charges of possessing an imitation firearm and possessing a baton.

Mr Kelly is also charged with aggravated burglary.

The judge said: "It is clear something happened but why it happened or what the background is we don't yet know.

"But I do know there was a four-year child and a two-year old child in this house.

"I also know there has been far too many incidents going on in this city for far, far too long."

He refused bail due to a risk of reoffending and the men will appear in court again by videolink on 27 December.