A Londonderry teenager who was stopped and searched under anti-terrorism law has received High Court permission to challenge the lawfulness of police actions.

The 17 year old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was allegedly either questioned or searched eight times when he was 15.

Three of those incidents are alleged to have happened within a 24-hour period.

His lawyers claim he may have been harassed due to his political views.

He was granted leave to seek a judicial review by the High Court in Belfast on Wednesday.

The case, taken against the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and the Northern Ireland secretary, will be reviewed in January.

The teenager's legal team say the police actions were unlawful and in breach of his right to privacy.

It is alleged the incidents took place between December 2016 and March 2017.

lawyers representing the teenager police told him during the first search that it was because of the "terrorist threat in the province."

They also contend that a code of practice enacted by Parliament to regulate the police conduct does not offer sufficient safeguards to children.

Speaking outside court, his solicitor Fearghal Shiels said: "We are concerned that our client was harassed due to his political views and because of the company he was in when he was stopped.

"On one occasion he was stopped whilst he was alone and with no adult present and searched aggressively by police."