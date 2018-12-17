Image caption The fire broke out in a flat on Magazine Street in Derry on Saturday

Two men from Londonderry have been praised for rescuing an elderly man from a flat fire.

Smoke was spotted coming from the flat on Magazine Street in Derry on Saturday afternoon.

Fergal Leonard of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, told BBC Radio Foyle the man had been rescued from the flat as firefighters arrived.

"A local passer-by heard the smoke alarm going off," he said.

The group commander added that the actions of the two men "helped bring this incident to a positive conclusion".

Emmet Helferty and Ryan Barras, who work nearby, told the Belfast Telegraph they broke down the door of the man's flat.

"We got in and it was pitch black," said Mr Helferty.

"We tried to get the man up but I think he was so shocked he couldn't move - he just froze.

'Accidental'

"So Ryan and me lifted him under the arms and carried him out, got him out into the hall and got him on his feet and helped him out of the house."

Then man's daughter told the Belfast Telegraph that she could never thank the men enough.

"It is amazing to think that they did what they did," she said.

"Nobody runs into a burning building, most people would run away, but these boys ran straight in."

Mr Leonard said: "I would place some caution on taking action like that because people could be putting themselves at risk.

"Call 999 immediately and make sure the fire service is on its way.

"The fire came from the cooker area - this emphasises the importance of having a smoke alarm and that they are tested weekly."

The cause of the fire is being treated as accidental.