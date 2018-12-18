Image caption Less than a third of PSNI officers are women.

More women should be encouraged to consider a career with the Police Service of Northern Ireland, a leading female officer has said.

The Inspector said there were challenges working in the male dominated environment.

But she said being a woman was not a barrier to a successful career in policing.

Women currently account for less than a third of the force's 6,600 officers.

'You are challenging the stereotype'

The Inspector, who has remained anonymous for security reasons, said she had been erroneously called a police man "many, many times" by members of the public.

"You are challenging the stereotype that police are men and first and foremost I see myself as a police officer," she told BBC Radio Foyle.

"You can be underestimated, people look at you and say 'you are a woman, sure what can you do?'

She added: "You kind of think, 'don't mistake my kindness for weakness, I am considerate, generous, that does not mean I am weak.'"

"I don't think being a woman has been a disadvantage. I see it as an advantage," she said.

Image caption In the most recent recruitment campaign, more than 37% of applicants were female, according to the PSNI.

In 2001, when the PSNI was formed, women accounted for 12.9% of officers.

Women now make up 29.4% of all officers.

"Some women still feel nowadays that they have to choose between family and career, feel like they are not entitled to have a career," the inspector said.

"Shifts can be challenging, when you are balancing that with having children, and childcare, but I don't see why you can't have your family and your career in this day and age."

Her family were initially sceptical when she left behind a career in retail to serve with the PSNI.

"My family were a bit confused because I had just gone for promotion in my retail job and had got it. They couldn't understand why I would go from a safe job to standing out in the street and putting myself at risk.

"It has worked out alright," she said.

Image caption PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin said the number of female officers has been rising annually

Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin said the number of female officers in the PSNI was in line with other forces across the UK.

In England and Wales the most recent figures show 29% of officers across police forces are women while in Scotland 30% of officers are female.

DCC Martin said in the most recent PSNI recruitment campaign, more than 37% of applicants were female.

"We are currently undertaking a number of initiatives to encourage female officers and staff to apply for specialist roles across the organisation.

"It is vitally important that the Police Service of Northern Ireland as an organisation is representative of the community we serve," he added.

The PSNI Inspector was speaking to BBC Radio Foyle as part of a series looking at the challenges facing the police in Northern Ireland's north west.