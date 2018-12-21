Image copyright Family photo Image caption Paul McCauley died in a care facility in 2015 after being attacked nine years earlier

Two men have been jailed after pleading guilty to killing Londonderry man Paul McCauley.

He was attacked at a barbecue in the city in 2006.

Piper John McClements, 28, previously known as Daryl Proctor, from the Fountain area of Derry, must serve a minimum term of three years in jail for murder.

Matthew Brian Gillon, 31, from Bonds Street, Derry, was sentenced to 10 years, five of those in prison.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to manslaughter and to assaulting two of Mr McCauley's friends.

Image caption Paul McCauley was left in a persistent vegetative state after the attack

Mr McCauley, a 29-year-old civil servant, was assaulted at Chapel Road on 16 July 2006.

In the early hours of the morning, a number of people attacked him and two of his friends.

Mr McCauley, a father-of-one, suffered serious head injuries and was left in a persistent vegetative state after what police said was a sectarian attack at the barbecue in the Waterside.

He died in a care facility in June 2015.

Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption Piper John McClements pictured at a court appearance in 2015, pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial in September.

McClements' case is one of the first of its kind in Northern Ireland because he has already served a jail term under his former name of Daryl Proctor.

That was in relation to the original attack on Mr McCauley, which left him in a vegetative state.

Image caption Matthew Brian Gillon arriving at an earlier court appearance

Mr McCauley's father, Jim, said he was "disappointed" by the sentences.

"Unfortunately, laws here tend towards lesser penalties than those in the rest of the UK.

"It was a crime of the utmost cruelty that can only be fully understood to those close to Paul and I acknowledge the support of the family as well as the hospital and care professionals who worked tirelessly with Paul in the nine years before his death."

Image caption Jim McCauley spoke of his disappointment after the sentencing of two people over the death of his son

Det Ch Insp Michael Harvey said Mr McCauley was "was the innocent victim" of an "unprovoked sectarian assault".

"My inquiries would indicate around six males were involved in the attack on Paul and his two friends."

He praised Mr McCauley's family for their "dignity, courage and commitment to seeing justice done".

"I hope today's sentencing provides some measure of comfort to Paul's family," he said.

"Piper John McClements and Matthew Gillon carried out this despicable act of violence which ultimately took Paul's life and caused complete devastation to his loved ones," he said.

Det Ch Insp Harvey urged anyone with information about the 2006 attack to come forward.