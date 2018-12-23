Londonderry: Attempted murder arrest after man stabbed
- 23 December 2018
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an attack in Londonderry.
A 25-year-old man was attacked in a house in Drumleck Drive at about 01:30 GMT on Sunday.
He suffered stab wounds and was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The arrested man is being questioned by police.
Detectives at Derry's Strand Road police station have appealed for anyone with information about the attack to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.