Image caption The charges relate to an incident at a house in the city on Sunday

A man accused of wounding with intent has appeared before Londonderry Magistrates' Court.

Patrick McCallion, 27, of Capall Court, Derry, is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon, namely two broken bottles, with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

The charges follow the serious assault of a 25-year-old man in a house at Drumleck Drive, Derry on 23 December.

The defendant, who has 42 previous convictions, was remanded in custody.

A PSNI detective sergeant told the court he could connect the defendant to both charges.

There was no application for bail.

The defendant will appear in court again by video link on 14 January.