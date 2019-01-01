Lincoln Court: Police investigating death of man in Derry
- 1 January 2019
The PSNI is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man at a house in Londonderry.
Police received a report that the man's body was discovered in a property at Lincoln Court, in the Waterside area of the city at about 07:20 GMT on Tuesday.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place to determine the cause of death.
Four men aged 63, 33, 32 and 31, and a 32-year-old woman have been arrested in relation to the investigation.
All five are helping police with their inquiries.