Image caption An alleyway outside the house has also been cordoned off

The PSNI is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man at a house in Londonderry.

Police received a report that the man's body was discovered in a property at Lincoln Court, in the Waterside area of the city at about 07:20 GMT on Tuesday.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place to determine the cause of death.

Four men aged 63, 33, 32 and 31, and a 32-year-old woman have been arrested in relation to the investigation.

All five are helping police with their inquiries.