Image caption Two young males ran off in the direction of Connell Street following the collision.

A 15 and 16-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of numerous motoring offences following an incident in Limavady on Friday night.

It follows the ramming of a police car on Main Street at around 20:00 GMT by a Vauxhall Zafira, believed to have been stolen in Londonderry.

The driver was arrested at the scene and two young males, who were also in the car, made off on foot.

During follow up enquiries, police arrested a second male in Derry.

Image caption The car which is thought to have been stolen in Londonderry on Friday evening failed to stop for police on Broad Road.

One officer sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

Both teenagers remain in police custody.

Police are appealing for information.