A 17-year old teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two women were stabbed in Coleraine, County Londonderry.

The women, both aged 22, were attacked while walking close to Beresford Avenue at 23:25 GMT on Sunday.

Both were treated in hospital for serious but not life threatening injuries, police said.

A 17-year old male was arrested nearby and is currently in police custody.

He is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

"We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the incident or who noticed two males running away," PSNI Inspector David Jennings said.