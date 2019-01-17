Image copyright Getty Images Image caption After Brexit, the Derry-Donegal border will be part of the UK-EU land divide

Businesses in Northern Ireland's north west have operated amid Brexit-related uncertainty for more than two years.

In a region set to become the UK-EU border, possible Brexit outcomes are shaping the future plans of many firms.

Londonderry's Chamber of Commerce president said the ongoing uncertainty was a "cancerous kind of context that we could all do without".

"Businesses will cope because that's what they do," said Brian McGrath.

"But it's a dreadful waste of resource and energy.

"The uncertainty means people won't invest in the future. It's going to affect employment, investment.

"People will struggle on."

Image copyright Invest NI Image caption Des Gartland from Invest NI and George Fleming, of Fleming Agri-Products, announced expansion plans in October

Business groups on both sides of the border have warned of the devastating consequences of a no-deal Brexit.

For one company in Derry, a city that shares a border with the Republic of Ireland, a no deal would see the business relocate, at least in part, across the border.

"I already have contingency plans drawn up in the event of a no deal," said George Fleming of Fleming Agri-Products.

"Indigenous business will always do what has to be done."

Last year, the firm announced expansion plans and the creation of 30 new jobs in Derry.

At the time, Mr Fleming described Brexit as "another hurdle" in the 150 years of the business.

Please upgrade your browser Your guide to Brexit jargon Enter the word or phrase you are looking for Search

Now in the event of no deal, their contingency could initially see the opening of an office across the border. A manufacturing unit could follow.

"I have property in Donegal, in Europe, that I will bring into play depending on how quickly World Trade Organisation rules come into play," he said.

"I have spent a long time developing the business, I am not prepared to see stupid politicians destroy that for me."

Image caption Ian Cullen started his marketing business after the Brexit referendum

Ian Cullen runs Derry-based marketing agency Grofuse.

He said uncertainty was the norm for a reasonably young business like his.

"Countless leaders in business continue to talk about the ifs and the maybes and negative impact of uncertainty on the economy.

"The truth is that success in business is uncertain and always has been."

Expanding the company was not dependent on the final outcome of Brexit, he added.

"Staying still as the political landscape appears to go into meltdown is not an option for us and many others," he said.

"Many growing businesses like ours are continuing to invest in the future regardless."