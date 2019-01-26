Red squirrels: On safari in Londonderry
They were once widespread throughout Ireland but now going on safari may be the best chance to see one of the island's most endangered mammals.
Muff Glen, woodland on the outskirts of Londonderry, is home to about 10 red squirrels.
It had been feared that the red squirrel population there had been wiped out.
But now nature lovers are getting a chance to go on a woodland safari to see them.
The squirrel safari project - khaki suit and pith helmet not required - is the brainchild of the North West Red Squirrel Group.
It has its launch on Saturday.
Pam Hardeman, of the conservation group, told BBC Radio Foyle's Mark Patterson Show that it will give people a "real red squirrel experience".
"We have put extra feeders up to try and get them all to come," she said.
"But you know what animals are like, they never perform on the day."
The 4km trail will take in three sites in the woodland where the reds are known to feed.
The return of the reds to Muff Glen was first reported last year after a cull of grey squirrels in the area.
Greys are culled because they carry squirrel pox, a disease that is fatal for native reds.
They also outcompete the reds for food.
Further sightings in Derry have also sparked hope for the survival of the native squirrel in the north-west.