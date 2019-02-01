Image caption The locket was found in Newry 10 years later inside a gardening glove

A locket containing a lock of hair has been returned to its owner, 10 years after it was stolen, by police in Newry.

The piece of jewellery was taken during a burglary at a home in Limavady, County Londonderry, in 2009.

The homeowner, who doesn't want to be named, said she had given up hope of getting her jewellery back.

The hair inside the locket belonged to her son Lee who died as a baby more than 30 years ago.

The locket was found by police carrying out a bail check on a man in Newry. He ran off and dropped a gardening glove.

Inside the glove was the jewellery. Baby Lee's hair was still inside the locket.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption The locket was found along with other jewellery during a bail check in Newry

"My house was wrecked," the lady told BBC News NI.

"My heart was broke when I was told the locket had gone. That's my connection to Lee. He was a premature baby.

"It's unbelievable what that tiny lock of hair inside means to me. I cannot believe it's been found."