Two men have been shot in separate incidents in the Ballymagorarty area of Londonderry on Friday evening.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) was called shortly after 20:00 GMT, following reports a man had been shot in the legs and hands.

While at the scene, a paramedic was made aware of another shooting incident a number of streets away in which a second man was injured.

Both men have been taken to the Altnagelvin hospital for treatment.

Skip Twitter post by @PoliceServiceNI Police are currently at the scene of a shooting incident in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry/Londonderry this evening. There are no further details available at this time. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) February 1, 2019 Report

Police remain at the scene.

Sinn Féin Councillor Eric McGinley condemned the incident.

"There can be no place for the use of guns or gangs of masked men on the streets of our city," he said.

"All of this is in stark contrast to the good work that is going on in this community."