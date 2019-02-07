Image caption Investigators said the officer resorted to the use of force too quickly

The Police Ombudsman has upheld a complaint by a man who was struck several times with a police baton in Londonderry.

The man said an officer struck him on the leg "four or five times" as he was holding his friend in a headlock in Derry city centre in March 2018.

He said he was restraining his friend in an attempt to calm him down.

The officer admitted hitting the man several times but denied assault or using excessive force.

The complainant said the officer did not ask what was happening before using "unnecessary and excessive force", which had caused "nerve damage to his leg".

'Warning'

CCTV footage showed police arriving at the scene and two officers running towards the incident, one with his baton already drawn and extended.

He immediately used his baton to strike the complainant three times.

He told investigators he had done that as the first two strikes had not forced the man to release the headlock.

Investigators concluded that the officer had resorted to the use of force too quickly without issuing a warning.

A performance recommendation was made to the Police Service of Northern Ireland, which has since been acted upon.