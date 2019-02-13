Image caption The exhibition runs in Londonderry throughout the month of February

An exhibition featuring photographs of people seriously injured in Northern Ireland's Troubles has opened in Londonderry.

'Injured on That Day' features 10 portraits of people who live with the impact of their injuries.

The exhibition had its north west launch at Derry's Guildhall on Thursday.

It's part of a special pension campaign for those injured during the conflict.

More than 3,600 people were killed during three decades of sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland. A further 40,000 were injured.

Alan McBride from the Wave Trauma Centre, the support group behind the exhibition, said it featured "some remarkable people who have been campaigning for pensions for seriously injured people".

"The exhibition is bringing their stories to more people. I would encourage people to go see it," Mr McBride

"These injured people are now in their 60s and 70s and haven't worked. They just want a few pound from the government."

Image copyright WAVE Image caption Paul Gallagher is one of the ten subjects to feature in the exhibition

Among the people to feature is Paul Gallagher. He was left paralysed after a loyalist paramilitary gun attack in the 1990s.

"This photographic exhibition is just 10 people, but there are hundreds more out there like us," he said.

"People left severely injured and who have felt forgotten, excluded and invisible. This is about making us visible again."

He said the exhibition would also "let our politicians know that we are still here and we need that support."

Image caption Mark Kelly, lost his legs in a no warning bomb in 1972, aged just 18

Photographer Neil Harrison said he set out to capture how the people that feature are "making their way through their lives like the rest of us, despite and with their injuries."

"I photographed all of them, with the exception of one, in their own homes. They might have received their injuries decades ago but they still have to get on with living.

"And they are largely unsupported and forgotten."

The exhibition moves to the Holywell Trust where it will be on display throughout the month of February.