Image copyright DCSDC Image caption The former Arntz Belting factory closed back in 2010

Derry City and Strabane District Council has given a proposal for a multi-million pound retail development the green light.

Plans for a medical centre, supermarket, restaurant and filling station at the former Arntz Belting site were approved by the planning committee.

Councillors were told the development could create about 300 jobs.

However, there is no confirmation of who the tenants will be.

Councillor Warren Robinson said: "This is good news for Derry and a very positive regeneration opportunity that will not only bring about new jobs for the city and wider area but will see the development and regeneration of a large vacant and derelict site in the heart of the city."

The 15-acre site in the Pennyburn area of Londonderry has been unused since Arntz closed in Derry in 2010.