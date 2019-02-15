Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Liam Whoriskey, pictured at a previous court appearance, denies murdering the toddler

A man accused of murdering a three-year-old child in Londonderry is to stand trial later this year.

Kayden McGuiness was found dead at a house in the Bogside on Sunday 17 September in 2017.

Liam Whoriskey appeared at Laganside Court in Belfast on Friday charged with murder.

The 24-year-old, from Derry's Glenabbey Gardens, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He further denies of causing or allowing the death of a child, as well as two counts of child cruelty.

Several members of Kayden's family wept in court as the defendant replied not guilty to the charges.

Mr Whoriskey was remanded back into custody.

Mr Justice Colton set a trial due to start in May.