Image caption City of Derry Airport is owned by Derry City and Strabane District Council

A number of airlines are "interested" in taking on the Londonderry to London Stansted route after the collapse of Flybmi, City of Derry Airport has said.

The airline filed for administration and ceased operations on Saturday.

The airport has told BBC Radio Foyle that it would be "challenging" for it to operate without a London route.

Emergency talks began on Saturday evening between City of Derry Airport, council representatives and the Department for Transport.

Clive Coleman, the contracts director at Regional and City Airports, which runs City of Derry Airport, said its "key route" was to London.

"It would be challenging to run the airport without a London flight," he said.

'Talks with airlines'

"A number of airlines contacted us saying they were interested.

"We are in discussions with a number of them now and we've been working with the Department for Transport on that."

Mr Coleman declined to reveal which airlines had shown an interest in taking on the route, saying the information was commercially confidential.

Image caption City of Derry Airport is based in Eglinton - outside Derry city

He said it was "difficult to tell how long it would take a new airline to have the route up and running again".

"It normally happens quickly - sometimes it can be a week but I don't want to be specific at this stage," he added.

Flybmi said it had been badly affected by rises in fuel and uncertainty over Brexit.

On Thursday, the government announced it would continue to provide funding for flights between City of Derry Airport and London.

The public service obligation air route, the first of its kind in Northern Ireland, had been in place since 2017.

It had been due to expire in May but Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said the government would continue to subsidise the route until 2021.

'Staff will be worried'

Flybmi operated two return flights each day, except on Saturdays when there was one flight each way.

"Flybmi entered into this public service obligation route in May 2017 and that was a contract signed at that time - a two-year contract," Mr Coleman added.

Image copyright BMI Regional Image caption Some people who had booked flights with Flybmi have been left stranded

"The government announced on Thursday that it would continue to fund that for another two years.

"It's unfortunate timing that two days later they announced they were going into administration.

"It's in everybody's interests to get a new operator appointed as soon as possible."

Staff at the airport "will be worried", he added.

"We are working closely with them and they are being told what's happening.

"We obviously still have other flights going out and coming in."

'Terrible news'

The airport is owned by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Flybmi is an East Midlands-based airline, which has 376 staff, operates 17 planes and flies to 25 European cities.

Passengers affected by its collapse have been told to contact their travel agents or insurance and credit card companies.

Bronagh McCann, who has been living and working in London for seven years, said she used the flight to come home to the north west regularly.

"I actually have flights booked for April," she told BBC Radio Foyle.

"The route into Derry was so handy. When we fly into Belfast we are forever depending on family to drive us. It's just very inconvenient.

"I thankfully booked my flights on my credit card so I should get my money back.

"We would have used that flight five times a year and then for other family events too. It's terrible news for the region."