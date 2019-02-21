Image caption City of Derry Airport is owned by Derry City and Strabane District Council

Scottish airline Loganair will take over the former Flybmi route from City of Derry Airport to London Stansted from 27 February.

It follows the collapse of Flybmi, which had operated between the airports since 2017.

The airline filed for administration and ceased operations last Saturday.

Loganair's managing director Jonathan Hinkles said the airline was "extremely pleased" to have been selected.

Emergency talks began between the Department for Transport, City of Derry Airport and Derry City and Strabane District Council, which owns the airport, in the wake of the Flybmi collapse.

Mr Hinkles said Loganair was selected after a "competitive tender process."

"I know the news about Flybmi created great uncertainty, so we're focused on recommencing operations as quickly as possible."

The public service obligation (PSO) air route, the first of its kind in Northern Ireland, had been in place since 2017.

It had been due to expire in May, but Transport Secretary Chris Grayling last week said the government would continue to subsidise the route until 2021.

On Thursday, Mr Grayling said securing Loganair was "testament to the hard work of Derry and Strabane Council, the City of Derry Airport and my department."

"This route is vital because it strengthens the union, protects choice and boosts trade and travel opportunities , enabling business trips to and from Derry-Londonderry within a day," he said.

'Huge relief'

Clive Coleman, the contracts director at Regional and City Airports, which runs City of Derry Airport, said maintaining a London route "is vitally important for the airport and for the economic development of the north west."

"We are delighted to have Loganair on board to operate the London Stansted service," he said.

Loganair will operate a twice-daily service from 27 February. It already operates a Derry to Glasgow service.

Gareth Scott from trade union Unite said the announcement would be "a huge relief to those who feared for their jobs" following the collapse of Flybmi.

He said the Stansted route is central to the airport's long term viability.

"This provides the perfect spring-board for City of Derry to seek additional flights into the airport and securing its place as a leading regional air-hub," he said.