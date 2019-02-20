Image copyright PSNI Image caption Two drivers were involved in the collision just before 13:25 on Wednesday

A man has died in a two-vehicle collision on the Drumcroon Road in Coleraine in County Londonderry.

He was the driver of a Transit van that collided with a lorry just before 13:25 GMT on Wednesday.

The PSNI said the driver of the lorry was not seriously injured.

Insp Colin Shaw asked for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who may have dash-cam footage, to contact police.

The Drumcroon Road remains closed.