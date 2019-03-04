Image caption Mr Durkan says he will continue to live in Derry but will have a strong presence in Dublin

Former SDLP leader Mark Durkan is to contest the European elections in May as a Fine Gael candidate.

It is understood he will contest a seat in the Dublin constituency.

Mr Durkan, from Londonderry, previously served as an SDLP MP in Westminster until he lost the Foyle seat in 2017.

Fine Gael senator Neale Richmond tweeted on Monday: "A serious addition to the Fine Gael family at this crucial time for our island."

He also tweeted that it would be a "big drive for two seats now in Dublin. Good Luck".

The move comes after the SDLP voted overwhelmingly in favour of a partnership with Fianna Fáil.

Nearly 70% of party members - 121 - backed the leadership's proposal at a special party conference in February.

'Wish him well'

Fifty-three voted in favour of an alternative proposal to widen the arrangement to include Fine Gael and Labour.

Senior SDLP member Claire Hanna said she would never be a Fianna Fáil MLA.

Mr Durkan told the Irish national broadcaster RTÉ News he will suspend his SDLP membership in order to run as a Fine Gael candidate.

A spokesperson for the SDLP said: "Mark Durkan provided the people of Derry with a first class public service for decades.

"He is a first class parliamentarian and his regrettable absence on the benches of Westminster has not gone unnoticed by parties and communities alike.

"We wish him well in the upcoming European election. Ireland can only benefit from having Mark Durkan back on a parliament bench."

'Big ask'

Mr Durkan said he was first approached about running as a candidate by outgoing Fine Gael MEP Brian Hayes.

Image caption Mr Durkan lost his Westminster seat in 2017

If elected, he will continue to live in Derry but will have strong presence in Dublin.

He told RTÉ News: "I know this is a big ask for the people of Dublin."

Analysis

by Gareth Gordon, BBC News NI political correspondent

In swapping his heartland for a new political challenge south of the border Mark Durkan is taking a well worn path - but at the worst possible time for the party he once lead, the SDLP.

After losing the once-safe Westminster seat of Foyle in the 2017 General Election Mark Durkan probably had too much to offer politics to disappear quietly.

But he will have surveyed the political landscape in Northern Ireland and concluded toppling Sinn Fein was too unlikely for him to hang around hoping to resurrect his career closer to home.

However, his choice of Fine Gael will throw the spotlight right onto the present SDLP leader Colum Eastwood whose decision to go into a loose partnership with Fianna Fáil has already run into problems.

Former SDLP Notable Austin Currie went south in 1989 and had a long Dail career as a Fine Gael TD.

The former Alliance leader John Cushnahan was a Fine Gael MEP for 15 years.

Now Mark Durkan, once the great SDLP strategist, is going in the same direction leaving unanswered questions about the direction his former party is going in as well.