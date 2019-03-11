Image caption The family business's expansion will bring the total workforce to 150

A Londonderry based retail group is to create 30 new jobs as part of a £2.4million overhaul of its three north west stores.

Moran's Retail has redeveloped its Derry, Coleraine and Ballykelly stores.

The new jobs include a number of retail and catering positions as well as management and administration roles.

The expansion will bring the total number of people employed by the firm to 150.

Managing director John Moran said it is "exciting times" for the company.

"Providing great working environments for our people has been central to our commitment to investing heavily in our family business.

"Our dedicated employees are the best and some have been part of the team for over 20 years," he said.

The company's expansion plans has seen significant upgrade works being undertaken at the Coleraine and Ballykelly stores.

In Derry, a new state of the art store is due to open in the coming weeks.

Moran's trades under the SuperValu and Centra brands.