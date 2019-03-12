Image caption Gary Patrick McGillion was sentenced at Londonderry Crown Court

A survivor of the 1998 Omagh bomb who caused the death of a pedestrian by careless driving has been spared jail.

Eugene O'Brien, 44, died two weeks after being hit by a car being driven by Gary Patrick McGillion, in Newtownstewart, County Tyrone, on 24 October 2016.

McGillion, 44, from of Crocknacor Road in Omagh, admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

He was given a 12-month jail term, suspended for two years.

McGillion, who had been found not guilty of causing death by dangerous driving at an earlier court appearance, has also been banned from driving for five years.

At his trial in January jurors were informed by Judge Philip Babington that the defendant was the husband of Donna Marie McGillion, who along with the defendant was one of the 220 people injured in the 1998 Real IRA bomb which killed 29 people.

At sentencing on Tuesday, Londonderry Crown Court heard Mr O'Brien was struck by the defendant's car as he was walking across the Strabane Road in Newtownstewart.

McGillion stopped his car and immediately put Mr O'Brien into the recovery position.

An ambulance crew was called to the scene and transported the victim to Altnagelvin Hospital from where he was later transferred to the intensive care unit in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast where he died from brain injuries on 7 November 2016.

After the accident, the court was told, McGillion, whose breath test for alcohol returned a zero reading, was in shock.

'Came out of nowhere'

He told the police that he was driving home from work and that suddenly Mr O'Brien "came out of nowhere".

Judge Babington said the accident occurred at dusk and while "lighting conditions were not perfect they were very far from being imperfect".

The court heard McGillion's car was travelling between 34 and 38 mph at the time of the crash.

Judge Babington told the court both McGillion and his wife Donna Marie had both been "badly injured in the Omagh bomb atrocity and both have undergone lengthy medical treatment which continues to this day".

Judge Babington added: "There is no doubt that the defendant may have experienced significant trauma in his life but he caused very great grief to the O'Brien family circle.

"It is concerning that in the pre-sentence report it is confirmed that he can provide no explanation for his actions on the day in question."

He said it was concerning that McGillion said he had difficulties at times in concentrating and suggested that before his licence was restored he should seek medical advice.

The judge said that while the custody threshold had been passed in the case there was "very considerable mitigation - especially of a personal nature."

Speaking of the family of the victim, Judge Babington said: "Nothing that this court can either say or do can in any way lessen their sadness and devastation at their loss."