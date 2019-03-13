Storm Gareth hits NI with 70mph winds

Image copyright Andrew Hill/Troggs Image caption A surfer makes the most of the waves on the north coast

Gusts of up to 80mph have been recorded as Storm Gareth, the seventh storm of this winter, swept through Northern Ireland.

A Met Office yellow warning is in place until 12:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Winds of 67mph (107km/h) were recorded at Magilligan, County Londonderry overnight while at Malin Head, County Donegal, gusts reached 81mph (130km/h).

The Met Office said the worst of Storm Gareth had now passed but strong winds and rain would persist on Wednesday.

Gusts of up to 60mph are still expected in coastal areas during the morning.

In Portstewart, a children's playground was flooded by waves crashing over the sea wall.

The Department of Infrastructure said they dealt with more than 100 incidents connected to Storm Gareth.

A spokesman said the north and west of Northern Ireland were worst affected by fallen trees and branches.

The A6 road in Antrim and the B18 road in Ballymena were both closed for a short time.

Image caption Tree surgeons clearing fallen trees from Broomhill Avenue in Derry

In Londonderry, the Foyle Bridge was closed to high-sided vehicles.

Both the Broomhill Avenue in the city, which had closed because of fallen trees on Tuesday, has now reopened as has the Liskey Road in Strabane.

About 1,000 Northern Ireland Electricity customers were also left without power for a short time in the north west on Tuesday.

Image copyright Ali McCrossan Image caption Waves batter the Portaferry Road on the Ards Peninsula

Translink has warned that there may be "some delays and disruption possible to bus and train services" on Wednesday.

P&O ferries said sailings between Larne and Cairnryan Dublin and Liverpool have been cancelled due to the weather but ferries between Dublin and Liverpool were sailing on Wednesday morning.

The Atlantic system was named by the Irish weather service, Met Éireann, which has issued a Status Orange warning for four counties in the Republic of Ireland.

That is the second highest warning level, and affects Counties Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim and Mayo.

Almost 2,000 homes in the Republic of Ireland have experienced power cuts.